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Stefon Diggs is once again making headlines as new details emerge in the ongoing lawsuit accusing the NFL star of sexual assault. While Diggs has denied the allegations, the case has become even more complicated following renewed public support from Cardi B, who has once again defended Diggs despite the legal proceedings continuing in court. The conversation breaks down the allegations, the previously settled lawsuit involving Diggs’ brother, and why many people are conflating the two separate cases. It also explores the role of celebrity relationships, public perception, and whether it’s wise for Cardi B to publicly defend someone in the middle of active litigation. As more evidence and testimony continue to surface, questions remain about what really happened—and how the case may ultimately be resolved.

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