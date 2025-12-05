Listen Live

Chuck Creekmur Explains the Business of Boxing, Hip Hop & Controversy

Chuck Creekmur, founder of AllHipHop.com, joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging conversation on the blurred lines between business, controversy, and legacy in both boxing and hip-hop. Creekmur breaks down the rise of fighters like Jake Paul, the legacy of Terence Crawford, and why boxing’s marketing playbook feels eerily familiar to the music industry. He reflects on Don King’s polarizing legacy, the scripted spectacle of modern combat sports, and why rage-bait works—until it doesn’t . Beyond boxing, Chuck opens up about business fallouts in rap, like Naughty by Nature and EPMD, and explores whether legacy really matters in an era of viral headlines. He also addresses the Jalen Hurts media bias, the dysfunction in Dallas, and what AllHipHop has in store for 2026—from archival storytelling to a return to radio and a long-overdue video series rooted in cultural history, not clout-chasing.

