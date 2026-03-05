Listen Live

Former NBA champion Danuel House Jr. joins the show for a candid conversation about his basketball journey, the realities of staying ready for opportunities in the league, and what it takes to maintain longevity as a professional athlete. House reflects on his time with the Houston Rockets, his championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the mental discipline required to navigate the ups and downs of the NBA. He also discusses the next phase of his career, the importance of preparation and professionalism, and how players continue building their brand and legacy even when they’re between contracts. From locker room culture to lessons learned across the league, House offers insight into what life is really like for NBA veterans fighting to stay in the game.

More from Majic 102.1
Holiday Travel Surge At Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Gusty Conditions Force Delays at Bush

7hr

Comment
Dionne Warwick 85th Birthday Celebration

Dionne Warwick’s Massive Royalty Theft

7hr

Comment
12 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

8hr

Comment

The Internet Is Obsessed With Misty Copeland’s 2026 Oscars Moment — And We Are Too

17hr

Comment

Michael B. Jordan Wins 'Best Actor,' 'Sinners' Wins Best Original Scre

17hr

Comment

Zazie Beetz Dazzles At Blerdcon, Talks 'They Will Kill You' & More

21hr

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close