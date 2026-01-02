Has Aaron Rodgers Ruined His Legacy?

The NFL Wild Card weekend brought wild storylines—from legacy damage to future breakout stars. The Philadelphia Eagles headline the losers list after a total meltdown, raising major questions about A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, and coaching changes on the horizon. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams silenced critics in his first playoff appearance, putting the league on notice. The Panthers and Jaguars lost their matchups but earned respect as future contenders. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff consistency is no longer enough for fans, with pressure mounting on Mike Tomlin. Aaron Rodgers’ Jets stint might have officially stained his legacy, drawing comparisons to Tony Romo. Plus, C.J. Stroud struggles under pressure, George Kittle’s injury shakes the 49ers, and Christian McCaffrey once again proves why he’s different. Who were your winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend?