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Emmy Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging and candid conversation about relationships, sports media, and the realities of navigating public life. From discussing modern marriage dynamics and honesty in relationships to addressing the double standards women face in sports journalism, Jemele keeps it real throughout. She also breaks down the evolving sports media landscape, the scrutiny female reporters face when building relationships with sources, and why perception often outweighs reality. Plus, she opens up about her career journey, including her time at ESPN and the heartbreak of a major Colin Kaepernick documentary that never saw the light of day. With humor, honesty, and perspective, this is one of the most insightful conversations on culture, media, and relationships you’ll see.

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