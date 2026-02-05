This week’s Fumble of the Week goes to former NBA player John Porter, who signed with a new Seattle-based basketball league while awaiting sentencing for illegal gambling charges that could land him up to 20 years in prison. Critics argue the league is using his scandal as bait for attention, questioning why someone who “cheated the game” is being rewarded with another platform . But that’s not all. Lane Kiffin also catches heat for continuing to antagonize Ole Miss fans and coaches on social media after leaving for LSU, despite previously telling players he wasn’t going anywhere. Is it immaturity—or just competitive fire? Plus, the USA men’s hockey team controversy continues, with reactions to White House celebrations and locker room comments sparking debate about politics, patriotism, and athlete accountability. Who fumbled harder this week?