Listen Live

NFL Thanksgiving 2025 Breakdown and Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Ravens Take the Field

The 2025 NFL Thanksgiving slate is set with three key matchups: Lions vs. Packers, Cowboys vs. Chiefs, and Ravens vs. Bengals. The Detroit Lions are finally worthy of the holiday spotlight after years of underwhelming performances, and they’re looking for revenge against Green Bay following a Week 1 loss. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Chiefs face off in a brand matchup with little playoff implication but big bragging rights. Dallas has been inconsistent, while the Chiefs are struggling to recapture their championship magic. The final game features the Ravens and Bengals, with Baltimore surging behind Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati unraveling under injuries and inconsistency. Analysts expect big performances from Zay Flowers and a statement game from Mahomes.

NFL Thanksgiving 2025 Breakdown and Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Ravens Take the Field was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.1
Klassic Kuts Logo

KLASSIC KUTS: The Seductive Groove That Never Slept!

17hr

Savannah James’ Latest Look Mixes Luxe Pieces From Louis Vuitton With Upcycled Fashion & $50 Zara Shorts

1d

5 Items

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 27, 2025

1d

How To Protect Black Girls During the Holidays & Beyond According to This Founder

2d

11 Items

11 Cyber Monday Beauty Deals We Plan On Shopping ASAP

2d

0:00

The Fumble: Thanksgiving Day Showdowns, Key NFL Matchups & Teams To Watch

2d

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close