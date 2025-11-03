Listen Live

Paige Bueckers + Azzi Fudd: Can a Teammate Relationship Work in the WNBA?

With the Dallas Wings holding the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the potential reunion of UConn stars—and real-life couple—Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd has fans buzzing. While their chemistry on the court is undeniable, questions are being raised about whether a romantic relationship between a team’s two franchise players could pose long-term risks. As Azzi continues to dominate at UConn, some wonder whether Dallas should prioritize team dynamics over headlines. Can young love and professional sports coexist at the highest level—or is it a risky bet for a struggling franchise?

