President Trump Threatens To Pull World Cup

Former President Donald Trump has sparked outrage after threatening to pull World Cup 2026 matches from Boston due to political tensions with Mayor Michelle Wu. In a statement, Trump called her “a radical left” and warned that he could declare the city unsafe—despite having no jurisdiction over FIFA decisions. The move has ignited concern over whether the U.S. is equipped to host global events like the World Cup and the Olympics under such political instability. Critics argue the threat could jeopardize millions in tourism revenue and damage America’s reputation on the world stage.

