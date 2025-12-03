A growing wave of revisionist takes is downplaying Kobe Bryant’s legacy—and fans are calling it out. On the Bill Simmons Podcast and FanDuel segments featuring Rob Mahoney and Chandler Parsons, Kobe has been dismissed in GOAT conversations and ranked behind Tim Duncan. Critics argue that Kobe’s midrange mastery, defensive intensity, and footwork have become underappreciated in today’s analytics-heavy NBA. Supporters like Lou Williams, Allen Iverson, and even fans on social media are pushing back, reminding people that Kobe influenced an entire generation of stars—from DeMar DeRozan to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As Kobe’s playoff years fade from memory, is a younger generation forgetting just how dominant he was?

The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR was originally published on cassiuslife.com