Listen Live

This week’s Fumble of the Week highlights two very different but equally troubling stories in sports. First, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon—considered one of the top prospects in the draft—has scouts questioning his character after bizarre and concerning combine interviews that could hurt his draft stock despite elite talent . The conversation then shifts to a heartbreaking story involving former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche, who was recently arrested in Georgia after allegedly attempting to steal groceries. Once a highly paid NFL player who earned millions, his situation raises difficult questions about life after football, mental health, financial stability, and how quickly athletes can fall from the spotlight. From combine interviews and draft evaluation to the deeper conversation about athlete support systems, this episode explores how talent alone isn’t always enough.

More from Majic 102.1
BET AWARDS '14 - Show

Silk Live in Houston: Legends Only Concert

8hr

Comment
10 Items

Patrick Beverley Explains What Happened The Night Of His Arrest: "I'm Glad The Truth Is Finally Out"

9hr

Comment

Mayor Brandon Scott Wants Your Next Girls' Trip To Be Baltimore

10hr

Comment
Diana Ross Houston 2026

Win Tickets to See Diana Ross Live in Houston

10hr

Comment
23 Items

Alex Rodriguez & Messi Scolded For Celebrating Inter Miami Championship At Trump's White House

13hr

Comment
14 Items

Delroy Lindo Describes What Went Through His Mind During BAFTAs N-Word Moment

15hr

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close