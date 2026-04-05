Coach Chris is only 6 years old—but his basketball IQ has the internet in shock. In this special interview, the viral sensation joins The Fumble alongside his father, Tarboro High School coach Reggie Best, to talk hoops, leadership, and how he’s already breaking down plays like a seasoned coach. From drawing up plays during commercial breaks to coaching real players on the sidelines, Coach Chris is proving that passion and knowledge don’t have an age limit. The conversation also dives into youth basketball, NIL’s impact on recruiting, and how the game is evolving at every level.