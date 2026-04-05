Listen Live

Coach Chris is only 6 years old—but his basketball IQ has the internet in shock. In this special interview, the viral sensation joins The Fumble alongside his father, Tarboro High School coach Reggie Best, to talk hoops, leadership, and how he’s already breaking down plays like a seasoned coach. From drawing up plays during commercial breaks to coaching real players on the sidelines, Coach Chris is proving that passion and knowledge don’t have an age limit. The conversation also dives into youth basketball, NIL’s impact on recruiting, and how the game is evolving at every level.

More from Majic 102.1
Supreme Court Building pediment at dusk

Daily Dilemma: The Price of Secrecy

2hr

Comment
Bruno Mars Houston 2026

Win Bruno Mars Tickets with Majic 102.1

2hr

Comment
Five happy teenagers at formal party

Empowering Our Future: The $250K G Squared Scholarship

3hr

Comment
Prince Tribute

Honoring Prince: 10 Years of Purple Magic

4hr

Comment
Case

The Kandi Crush Battle: Case vs. Carl Thomas

5hr

Comment
9 Items

The Spiritual Legacy of Prince: 10 Years Later

5hr

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close