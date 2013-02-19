Heart A Day: Teen Wants And Deserves A Forever Family

Throughout the month of February, News 92 FM is teaming up with Harris County Children’s Protective Services to present “Heart A Day” spotlighting some of the children who are in the system and hoping to find a permanent home. News 92 FM’s Kevin Charles has more:

Bruce, 14, is a handsome young man who would love to find a forever family.

Bruce is your typical teenager who loves watching television, playing video games, playing outside, playing basketball, riding his bike, and swimming. He loves to eat everything from pizza and spaghetti to tacos, nachos and chicken.

Bruce is an eighth grader and he loves math. He has been a singer in the school choir and now wants to join a basketball team.

For more information on how to adopt Bruce and other children who are waiting to be welcomed into loving families, visit this site.

