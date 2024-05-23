Menu
Home
RSMS
BMW STUDIO
Buy Black Houston
Local
Jobs
Houston Marketplace
Everyblock
H-Town News
Houston Traffic
Houston Weather
Events
Events
Majic On The Move
Majic Under The Stars
Radio One Happy House
Music
Alexa
App
New Music
Local Music
Features
Celeb Interviews
Entertainment News
Employment
Photos
The Public Affairs Podcast
Videos
Prizes
Contest Rules
Disclaimer
Playlist
DJs
Schedule
DJs Bios
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Majic For Your Community Events!
EEO
Join Our Text Club!
Intern With Us
Receive Our Newsletter!
Send Us Feedback
Listen Live
Toggle search
Search
Search
✕
Majic 102.1
Home
RSMS
BMW STUDIO
Buy Black Houston
Local
Jobs
Houston Marketplace
Everyblock
H-Town News
Houston Traffic
Houston Weather
Events
Events
Majic On The Move
Majic Under The Stars
Radio One Happy House
Music
Alexa
App
New Music
Local Music
Features
Celeb Interviews
Entertainment News
Employment
Photos
The Public Affairs Podcast
Videos
Prizes
Contest Rules
Disclaimer
Playlist
DJs
Schedule
DJs Bios
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Majic For Your Community Events!
EEO
Join Our Text Club!
Intern With Us
Receive Our Newsletter!
Send Us Feedback
Quick Links
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Legal
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ad Choice
Custom CTA Button
BMW HOU
Nick Cannon Stops By Majic 102!
BMW HOU
Black Restaurant Week: Falyn Ferrell
BMW HOU
Comedian Tony T. Roberts Returns to H-Town!
BMW HOU
Irvin Randle of Silver Fox Club
BMW HOU
Jedidiah Thurner Talks 1DayHouston And Uniting For Change
BMW HOU
Raheem DeVaughn Makes Fertility Music According To Ali Siddiq [AUDIO]
BMW HOU
Common Weighs In On ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’ + Finding Peace & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
Exclusive Interviews
Tyrese Reflects On John Singleton, His Return To The Stage & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
BMW HOU
Interfaith Ministries On The IMpowered Voices Unity Concert & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
Exclusive Interviews
DJ Cassidy Breaks Down ‘Pass The Mic’ Ahead Of BET Mother’s Day Special [EXCLUSIVE]
View All
Sign Up For
The Majic 102.1 Newsletter
Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
Subscribe
We care about your data. See our
privacy policy
.
Majic 102.1
Home
RSMS
BMW STUDIO
Buy Black Houston
Local
Jobs
Houston Marketplace
Everyblock
H-Town News
Houston Traffic
Houston Weather
Events
Events
Majic On The Move
Majic Under The Stars
Radio One Happy House
Music
Alexa
App
New Music
Local Music
Features
Celeb Interviews
Entertainment News
Employment
Photos
The Public Affairs Podcast
Videos
Prizes
Contest Rules
Disclaimer
Playlist
DJs
Schedule
DJs Bios
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Majic For Your Community Events!
EEO
Join Our Text Club!
Intern With Us
Receive Our Newsletter!
Send Us Feedback
Quick Links
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Legal
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ad Choice
Listen Live
Close