If you think you know how men think, there’s a new show for you. Mind of Man premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the Game Show Network with Chicago-based comedian DeRay Davis doing the hosting duties.

“It’s two women trying to figure out what a man is thinking so hopefully we’ll be on for 2,000 episodes,” Davis told The Tom Joyner Morning Show. “Like why I’m up eating popcorn and drinking tea this morning. There ain’t no answer. Ladies need to stop asking. We don’t have no answers for what we do. Just like women don’t. A women’s answer is ‘I do what I feel like.’

Contestants must guess what men are thinking based on answers provided by national surveys. If they guess correctly, then they advance. A celebrity panel tries to help them find the right answers.

DeRay Davis Hosts ‘Mind of a Man’ On GSN was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

