Custody Hearing for Boy, 5, Who Weighs Only 29 Pounds [LISTEN]

(HOUSTON) — A husband and wife from Spring were charged after a 5-year-old boy was found weighing just 29 pounds. A court will now decide who will get custody of that child.

The boy was reportedly forced to live in a closet under the stairs at a home in Spring. His father and step-mother — Bradley and Tammi Bleimeyer — are charged with felony child endangerment.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies called for an ambulance as soon as they saw the child. He reportedly had bumps and bruises, and he was severely underweight at just 29 pounds. The average weight for a 5-year-old boy is around 42 pounds. The boy’s weight was more on par with that of a 2-year-old boy. Authorities released photos Monday.

The boy was admitted to a Houston hospital and Children’s Protective Services was called.

A CPS hearing was held Tuesday to determine who gets custody of the child. His mother, Windy Hall, was in attendance. She said she hasn’t seen her son in two years. They were reunited at the hospital.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for opening our hearts to me and my son,” Hall said. “This has been a long and hard struggle for me and my family, but I know that it is nothing compared to what my little boy has been through.”

The mother is now fighting for her son. She told CPS she recently smoked pot and that she would test positive if they tested her. They are deciding if she can have custody and, if so, under what terms.

