A Funky Good Time feat. Morris Day & The Time, Zapp, Cameo & More!

Oh, it’s going to be a funky time in November!

I, your favorite Uncle Funky Larry Jones, am hosting the winter concert to end all winter concerts as A FUNKY GOOD TIME comes to Smart Financial Centre on November 2nd! Now what’s a funky good time you ask? Probably the hardest, baddest funk lineup you could ever think of.

Starring Morris Day & The TimeZapp, Cameo, SOS BandRose RoyceLakeside and the Dazz Band! Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21st at LiveNation.com

Don’t wait to call up “777-9311” or have a little “Computer Love” because you waited too long to get tickets!

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

