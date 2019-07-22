CLOSE
Texas Southern To Host Third Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

Democratic presidential primary debates

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

The third 2020 Democratic Primary Debate is coming to Houston and in particular, Texas Southern University.

The debates will be held on September 12th and 13th at HP&E Arena, according to the University.

The second debate is set to take place next week in Detroit on July 30 and 31st. Current polling has former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of candidates such as Bernie SandersElizabeth WarrenKamala Harris, and Cory Booker. Twenty candidates are set to participate in the debates after California Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race last week.

2020 presidential , Texas Southern University

