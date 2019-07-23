Live After 5 July 2019 Recap [VIDEO]

The ladies, families and more were out for the city’s hottest after-work party as Live After 5 returned for 2019 with a bang! New location, same great party!

Switching to Avenidas in Downtown Houston, Live After 5 showcased talents from New Cupid to Adrian Bagher, Jeter Jones and Nooney and the Zydeco Floaters with games and fun to be had for everyone. Despite the heat, the Majic family pulled out all the stops to find shade, dance and be merry. Think part carnival, part concert, all fun. We look forward to catching you next month in August!

Shot & Edited by Javeon Butler.

RELATED: Live After 5 Returns For 2019 At A New Location!