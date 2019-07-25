Contractor Accused Of Ripping Off $300,000 From Customers, Including Hurricane Harvey Victims

A contractor was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of stealing more than $300,000 from unaware victims who hired him.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen says 43-year-old Keith Anton Johnson was charged with theft and that two of his victims were beginning their recovery from Hurricane Harvey when they were targeted.

At least six individuals have come out as victims of Johnson after they hired him as a general contractor. He promised services on the victims’ homes but did not provide said service.

He’s currently out of jail on $5,000 bond.

RELATED: Study: Domestic Violence Reports Increased Following Hurricane Harvey

Also On Majic 102.1: