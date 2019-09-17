September 20 Live After 5 Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather and heavy rain in the area that is set to last throughout the week, the George R. Brown Convention Center has announced that all events that will take place in the area, including the Avenidas will be postponed and will take place at a later date.

That also includes the September 20th edition of the Live After 5 Block Party with Tucka, J Paul & The Zydeco Nubreeds and GT Mayne with the Hutson Percussion. At present time, the final LA5 of 2019 has been tentatively announced for a date of November 8th!

Stay tuned for more details.

Also On Majic 102.1: