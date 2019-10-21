Things To Do In D.C While You’re In Town For The World Series

The World Series is now set as the Houston Astros will be coming to Nationals Park Tuesday, October 22nd to face our beloved Nats. We know that the Astros fans travel well and will be flying out to see their team in droves so we want to make sure that you feel welcome in the D.C. area while you are here for at least 2 games.

I mean, while you are in town, you would want to see some of the best things D.C. has to offer right?

Ben’s Chili Bowl

Head on over to U Street and get you a Chili Half Smoke from Ben’s Chili Bowl. Houstoner’s you may ask “what is that?” Well, it’s a quarter-pound sausage made from an equal blend of pork and beef is grilled to charred perfection, placed on a softly steamed bun and topped with mustard, onions, and a whole lot of homemade beef chili and it’s damn good! Make sure you get you a couple before you head to the game.

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Opened in September 2016 on the National Mall, the National Museum of African American History and Culture is one of the most visited places in the D.C. Area. While you’re in town, pay a visit to this treasure. Learn about the history of African-American’s in the United States including a jaw-dropping exhibit featuring the Negro Baseball Leagues!

The White House

Dwight D. Eisenhower and Lyndon B. Johnson are the only Texas Born Presidents. After graduating from Yale, former President George H. W. Bush made his home in West Texas and was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1966. His son, George W. Bush was once Governor of the great State before becoming President himself. Texas is rich in Politics because of their Presidential History, you have to go pay homage.

Washington National Cathedral

One of the most beautiful buildings in the world. Burial & Funeral home to Presidents, there is an amazing amount of history tied to the Washington National Cathedral. So much so that you would have to see it for yourself. Also, you might need to send a prayer up to your favorite team so make sure this is high on your list.

We can go on and on about the wonderful places to visit while you’re in D.C. Click here to see more!

