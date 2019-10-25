Tank’s New Album ‘Elevated’ Is Here [NEW MUSIC]

The R&B General is back.

Tank returns with a brand new album, Elevation two years after the success of his Savage album featuring the hit single “When We”. The latest effort features his latest singles “I Don’t Think You’re Ready” as well as the sensual “Dirty” that has been hitting on airwaves all over! The 14-track album features the likes of JoJo, Keith Sweat, Luke James, Shawn Stockman, Chris Brown, Carvena Jones and more.

Stream Elevation from Tank below. The singer is currently on The Sketchbook tour with Fantasia, Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre.

