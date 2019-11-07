Gallant Opens Up About Relationships, His Favorite Things And More [EXCLUSIVE]

You know Gallant for his amazing falsetto and songwriting but now, it’s time to get to know the DMV native behind the voice. In an exclusive interview inside the Houston BMW Studios, Sky Houston got to break it all the way down with the “Sleep On It” star.

The rising singer and Grammy nominee fresh off the release of his Sweet Insomnia album plays 20 Questions such as naming his favorite things, opens up on relationships, what shifted his focus from college strictly to music, his brand new album and more!

Plus, watch his new video for “Sleep On It,” co-starring a DMV legend in his own right, Ginuwine.

