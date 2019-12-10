This guest announces himself as a member of a family that’s like the “Jackson’s that ain’t Jackson’s because we can’t sing.” Marlon Wayans thanks Tom Joyner for all of the times that he’s let him come on the show, and jokes that he only got on the show because he loves his other siblings.

Joyner is the only person who can get Wayans to wake him up at 4:45 am and be entertaining. He admits he’s been “inappropriate” on every radio show he’s ever been on, but not the TJMS. Because, he says Joyner has “daddy” written all over him and looks like he beats other people’s kids.

Wayans is “so happy” to have had this experience with, “such great guests and great people.” He calls Wayans an “inspiration,” who showed him the definition of hard work.

Tom’s Surprise: Marlon Wayans was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: