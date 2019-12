Huggy Lowdown is so thankful for his time on the Tom Joyner Morning Show that he’s literally speechless. He will never forget the first time he realized that he was a friend of Tom’s…it was when he was invited to fly on Black for the first time. From that moment forward he knew that Tom saw him as a friend and he never forgot it.

Huggy Lowdown: Thank You Tom Joyner was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: