CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ice Cube Say’s ‘Last Friday’ Is On Hold And He’s Not Happy

London Celebrity Sightings - August 21, 2015

Source: SAV / Getty

Inquiring minds wants to know, so the question was asked of NWA legendary rapper turned producer, Ice Cube, when was the cult following hit movie ‘Friday’, ‘Last Friday’ going the hit the silver screen and Ice Cube’s response has everybody alarmed.

According to Ice Cube with the untimely passing of the legendary comedian  John Witherspoon who plays Ice Cube’s character Craig in the movie and who’s participation in ‘Last Friday’ is heavy, New Line Cinema, has been slow to take their foot off the brake with moving forward and Cube is a little pissed  off about it.

Check out Ice Cubes post below.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

 

Ice Cube Say’s ‘Last Friday’ Is On Hold And He’s Not Happy  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close