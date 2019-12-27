Tragic: 21-Year-Old Baltimore Hair Salon Owner Shot And Killed In Her Salon

Destiny Harrison had established herself as a young entrepreneur in her native Baltimore. The 21-year-old had not only opened up her own hair salon, the Madam D Beauty Bar, but had become one of the youngest owners of a black-owned salon in the country.

Tragically, Harrison was shot and killed inside the bar before Christmas, days after she told police that she feared for her life and her business.

Harrison was found on the floor of her salon suffering from gunshot wounds to the head according to CBS Baltimore. She later died at an area hospital.

Nearly two weeks prior to her death, she filed charges against two people who lived near the salon after she caught them in the back of the popular space stealing merchandise. Her written testimony according to Baltimore affiliate WMAR, stated that one of the suspects held her down allegedly while the other one hit and stomped on her after she demanded her products back.

The suspects allegedly fled with $3,000 with of “expensive hair extensions” that Harrison sold at the salon. She also told a court commissioner that she knew one of the suspects had a violent background. “I’m scared for my life and business,” Harrison wrote.

Although those suspects were charged with assault, theft, and burglary, no arrests have been made in regards to Harrison’s murder.

Harrison’s uncle, Dewine McQueen wants answers for his niece’s senseless killing.

“Somebody gotta know something. Please come forward. We need to get these demonic souls here. They need to pay for their crime. There’s no doubt about that, in the name of Jesus, there’s no doubt,” he said.

Harrison’s mother, Racquel Harrison, organized a fundraiser on behalf of her daughter’s funeral expenses.

Racquel wrote on a GoFundMe page, “On December 21, 2019 we lost an angel, Destiny Harrison, due to a tragedy that broke hearts all over Baltimore.”

Boxer Gervonta Davis has offered to pay for Harrison’s funeral.

