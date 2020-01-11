‘Family Feud Canada’ Contestant Confuses Popeye and Spinach with Popeye’s and Chicken!

Apparently, no one can really tell the difference between Popeye the Sailor Man and Popeye’s the fast-food restaurant anymore.

One example took place in an episode of ‘Family Feud Canada,’ when both teams where at “Sudden Death.” This is where the host had to ask the question: “Name Popeye’s Favorite Food…”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

With all of the recent craze over the Popeyes chicken sandwich, (and yes Canada has Popeyes) contestant Eve Dubois immediately hit the buzzer and confidently yelled “chicken!” But, the question referred to the classic cartoon character Popeye the Sailor. His favorite food, as we all remember, was spinach.

Here’s the video of the moment below:

The contestant who answered really thought she had the correct answer and shimmied around the podium too. The other contestant answered correctly, and got the extra points.

Popeye’s the restaurant got its start in America back in 1972, and made its way in Canada in 1984. ‘Family Feud,’ meanwhile, also started in America a few years later in 1976, before making its way global. Popeye, the cartoon, got his start, in a comic strip in 1929.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of ERIC BARADAT and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of LMPC and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls 8 photos Launch gallery Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls 1. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 1 of 8 2. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 2 of 8 3. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 3 of 8 4. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 4 of 8 5. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 5 of 8 6. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 6 of 8 7. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 7 of 8 8. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

‘Family Feud Canada’ Contestant Confuses Popeye and Spinach with Popeye’s and Chicken! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com