Texas Couple Share How They Paid Down $100,000 In Debt In Less Than Two Years

A couple in Frisco, Texas knew they were drowning in debt and they finally did something about it. What they’ve done, however, has become the stuff of legend.

The Hartzogs, Anthony, and Jhanika sized up all of their outstanding bills and debt. It totaled well over $100,000 and the couple said enough was enough.

“My resolution for 2017 was to save more and to travel more, and [my husband] was like, ‘We can’t do both! Can’t do both, you gotta choose what you’re doing,'” Jhanilka Hartzog said.

The mountain of debt they faced may sound familiar not just to you but anyone out there. Student loans, credit cards, car payments and more. The two made small sacrifices in their everyday finances but ultimately made one huge decision: app-based side hustles to complement their full-time jobs.

“Our biggest thing was if we can make more money, we don’t have to cut back as much as most people would,” Anthony said.

So they did apps like Rover, which is a dog watching app and Turo, peer-to-peer car rental. They even started a maid service that they’re still running today, nearly two years after they first started their debt crushing mission. Finally, the day had come and after they submitted their final payment regarding car notes, loans and more – they had cleared $114,151 worth of debt.

“Then we’re like, ‘It’s really over,’ and then it hit us in January and we did our budget, and there was no debt,” Jhanilka said.

The Hartzogs’ main tip to eliminating debt? Find extra time in your day where you can make money and also get a flexible job that will let you do it.

