Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Stresses Over Fiance’s Past, NeNe Leakes Hires Lawyer & More [VIDEO]

Today’s tea had a lot to do with trust. Cynthia Bailey is learning to trust her fiance despite his cheating in past relationships, NeNe Leakes has hired a lawyer to tie up some loose ends, and Kevin Hart is trusting the rebirth of himself since his almost fatal car accident.

In other news, Russell Wilson continues to fall in love with Ciara over and over, Karrine Steffans is expecting a baby, and Erykah Badu is releasing a fragrance that smells like her lady parts.

Gary’s got the detailed tea below!

