Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Kobe and Gigi Before The NBA All Star Game [Video]

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jennifer Hudson took to the court before the NBA All Star Game in Chicago to pay Tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiGi. The tribute brought tears to audiences all over the world. Hudson song from her soul, as a photo montage of Kobe Bryant played in the background.

Magic Johnson also spoke before the performance, letting the world know how special Kobe was to them. Check out the video below, but you might want to have some tissues on deck.

