Flavor Flav Fires Back At Chuck D Over Getting Kicked Out Of Public Enemy, Group Says He Wasn’t Kicked Out Over Bernie Sanders

Flavor Flav isn’t taking the public feud between him and Chuck D silently.

On Monday, hours after the longtime hypeman and hip-hop legend was booted from Public Enemy, he took to Twitter to air his grievances.

“Are you kidding me right now???,,,over Bernie Sanders??? You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???,,,all because I don’t wanna endorse a candidate,,,I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck,,,” Flav wrote.

He continued, “Also .@MrChuckD,,,i’m not on drugs like you’re saying and have been clean for 10 years,,,i have battled addiction before and like millions of other Americans I know the massive toll it takes,,,Chuck you know better than to lie about sh*t like that,,,,”

On Sunday, the group released a statement on why they were removing Flavor Flav from PE, ending a 37-year relationship between Flav and the group.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the legends known for “Fight The Power” and Fear Of A Black Planet said. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

In a new statement released on Monday, they clarified why Flav was no longer part of the group and cited the Sanders issue as not relevant to why he was gone. You can read the full statement below:

“Public Enemy did not part ways with Flavor Flav over his political views.

Flavor Flav has been on suspension since 2016 when he was MIA from the Harry Belafonte benefit in Atlanta, Georgia. That was the last straw for the group. He had previously missed numerous live gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording sessions and photo shoots. He always chose to party over work.

Public Enemy Radio toured Europe and co-headlined with the Wu-Tang Clan in May 2019 without Flavor. They have also done numerous benefit shows without Flavor.

While Public Enemy Radio was moving forward, Flavor Flav was starring on the reality show “Growing up Hip-Hop New York,” where an episode featured his children discussing an intervention and putting him into rehab.

It’s time to move on and everyone wishes Flavor well.”

