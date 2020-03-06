Hot Spot: Pleasure P Arrested For Battery After Allegedly Hitting Checkers Employee with His Food

Public Enemy’s drama keeps going. Flavor Flav says Chuck D had no right to fire him because they are equal partners. He says it’s only Public Enemy if both are on the stage.

In other drama, Pleasure P was arrested all because his Checkers order was wrong. We’ve all been there but to get arrested is extreme.

R. Kelly’s trial has taken a pause after authorities have gathered over 100 electronic devices. This could possibly lead to more charges.

