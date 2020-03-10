Get Up!

Get Up!

Get Up!

Kirk Franklin is ready to add “grandpa” to his long list of achievements.

The gospel icon’s oldest daughter Carrington Franklin-Nakwaasah is expecting her first child with her husband, Maxx. Kirk couldn’t help but gush over his very-pregnant daughter, he posted on Instagram an adorable video that shows that his baby girl is the apple of his eye.

He says proudly, “Look at her. Look at her. Awww. Are you still my baby girl?”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Watch the cute exchange below.

Carrington shared some snaps from the baby shower as well:

How cute are they! Congratulations to the entire Franklin-Nakwaasah crew!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Kirk Franklin Shares Adorable Video At Daughter’s Baby Shower [WATCH] was originally published on getuperica.com