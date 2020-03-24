Kevin Hart, Wife Eniko Hart Expecting Baby No. 2

There’s some good news in Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish‘s respective worlds! The husband and wife revealed on Tuesday that they’re expecting baby number two.

Parrish took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“baby #2,” she began her caption, next to a very sultry photo in black and white of her revealing her baby bump. “in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!”

She added, “soon to be a family of 6!”

Kevin reposted the photo with the hashtags, “#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh” as his caption. The 40-year-old is already the proud papa to Heaven (15) and Hendrix (12) Hart from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart. Two years ago, the comedian and Eniko welcomed their first child together, Kenzo, two years ago.

Congrats to Kevin and Eniko!

RELATED: Kevin Hart Gives Glory To God At People’s Choice Awards, His First Public Appearance Since Car Crash [VIDEO]

RELATED: Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn Son Kenzo

RELATED: Baby Alert! Kevin And Eniko Hart Share Adorable Pic Of Son Kenzo

Also On Majic 102.1: