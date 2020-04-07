Gary’s Tea: Apollo Nida Is Looking For His Peach on Real House Wives of Atlanta [VIDEO]

Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida is looking to get back on #RHOA after his legal issues are out the way.

Apollo claims that Kandi and Todd sold him out for a storyline with his alleged federal woes are out of the window.

Nene has also claimed that she wanted Parks back on the show, could this be apart of new stories for a new season?

