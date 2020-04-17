Paul Wall Talks Coronavirus Relief Plans With #FeedHOU & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Paul Wall Baby! The People’s Champ has been keeping busy even as the city is on a virtual lockdown with the coronavirus. To help families in need of meals during the pandemic, he’s teamed with Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman for #FeedHOU, a $1 million fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank.

Paul joins Sky Houston to discuss how he’s managed things during the quarantine, what prompted him to join Alex and Mack for the #FeedHOU campaign and more.

