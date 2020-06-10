Texas 2020 July Runoff Ballot Information

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital
Texas is set to hold its 2020 runoff elections on July 14 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. Following the Texas primaries on March 3, no candidate exceeded 50 percent of the vote in over 30 races, hence why we are having runoff races. The 2020 primary runoffs were originally set to take place on May 26 but they were postponed to July 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Need information as to who will be on the ballot and who is going to be running for statewide, congressional and legislative offices? Click this resource from the Texas Tribune for more!
Note,
early voting begins on June 29 through July 10. If you voted in a party primary in March, you can only vote in the same party’s runoff. You can check out the results of the March 3 primary here.
Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Mary “MJ” Hegar
D Royce West
District 3
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Sean McCaffity
D Lulu Seikaly
District 10
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Pritesh Gandhi
D Mike Siegel
District 13
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Greg Sagan
D Gus Trujillo
District 13
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Ronny Jackson
R Josh Winegarner
District 15
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez
R Ryan Krause
District 16
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Irene Armendariz-Jackson
R Sam Williams
District 17
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D David Anthony Jaramillo
D Rick Kennedy
District 17
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Pete Sessions
R Renee Swann
District 18
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Robert M. Cadena
R Wendell Champion
District 20
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Gary Allen
R Mauro Garza
District 22
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Troy Nehls
R Kathaleen Wall
District 23
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Tony Gonzales
R Raul Reyes
District 24
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Kim Olson
D Candace Valenzuela
District 31
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Donna Imam
D Christine Eady Mann
District 35
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R “Guillermo” William Hayward
R Jenny Garcia Sharon
Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
D Chrysta Castañeda
District 5
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Robert Morrow
R Lani Popp
District 6
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Kimberly McLeod
D Michelle Palmer
District 19
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Roland Gutierrez
D Xochil Peña Rodriguez
District 27
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Sara Stapleton Barrera
D Eddie Lucio, Jr.
Incumbent
District 2
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Dan Flynn
Incumbent
R Bryan Slaton
District 25
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Ro’Vin Garrett
R Cody Thane Vasut
District 26
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D L. Sarah DeMerchant
D Suleman Lalani
District 26
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Jacey Jetton
R Matt Morgan
District 45
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Carrie Isaac
R Kent “Bud” Wymore
District 47
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Justin Berry
R Jennifer Fleck
District 59
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R J.D. Sheffield
Incumbent
R Shelby Slawson
District 60
–Republican
CANDIDATES
R Jon Francis
R Glenn Rogers
District 67
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Tom Adair
D Lorenzo Sanchez
District 100
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Lorraine Birabil
Incumbent
D Jasmine Felicia Crockett
District 119
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Elizabeth “Liz” Campos
D Jennifer Ramos
District 138
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Akilah Bacy
D Jenifer Rene Pool
District 142
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Jerry Davis
D Harold V. Dutton Jr.
Incumbent
District 148
–Democratic
CANDIDATES
D Anna Eastman
Incumbent
D Penny Morales Shaw
RELATED: Election 2020: How To Register To Vote
Also On Majic 102.1: