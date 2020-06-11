One day after NASCAR has announced it banned the confederate flag from every since race and event, a driver appears to be calling it quits.
Ray Ciccarelli has decided that he “might leave” after the current season this year because of the new policy.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
Ciccarelli shared his thoughts on his Facebook page Wednesday and seemingly deleted his profile in its entirety but not before it was picked up by outlets like CBS Sports.
He said he didn’t approve where NASCAR was heading, such as the announcement of its Confederate flag policy or perhaps NASCAR official Kirk Price, who is black, kneeling during the national anthem Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Here is his statement below:
And here is NASCAR’s response to one of his tweets:
Ciccarelli had never won a race during his time with NASCAR.
Article Courtesy of WTSP-TV Tampa Bay and WKYC 3News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Chris Graythen and Getty Images
Third and Fourth Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Facebook and Twitter
NASCAR Losing a Driver Following Confederate Flag Ban was originally published on wzakcleveland.com