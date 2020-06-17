Stacey Dash Pulling The Plug on Her Fourth Marriage

After getting into a domestic dispute that landed her in jail, the actress-turned-political commentator who is best known for a role in the movie and TV show ‘Clueless’ is now ending her marriage to husband number four.

Stacey Dash is “filing for divorce” from her latest husband Jeffrey Marty after only two years of marital bliss, or at least what was supposed to be at first.

Dash made her petition known on June 15 in in Pasco County, Florida.

From EURweb:

“My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage. After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us,” she wrote on her Instagram account. “I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time’,” she added.

Dash and Marty had announced they were splitting up two months ago.

This comes as no shock considering the actual separation date took place on Oct. 1, 2019, according to legal documents from TMZ.

Now, she’s just making it official.

