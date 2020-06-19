Jamie Foxx is using this quarantine to get his body right to play the former heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic.
The transformation begins… “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time… people always ask me when is it going to happen?… things have finally lined up… A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing… yesterday on my good friends @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process… like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare For Mike Tyson Biopic [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com