Rayshard Brooks Homegoing Set For Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

Prayers are in order as a man that lost his life untimely and unjustly, Rayshard Brooks, life will be celebrated.

Yesterday a four hour public viewing was held for 27 year old Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by an ex-Atlanta police officer who had shot him in the back. The viewing was held at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, church home of the late Dr. Martin Luther King that served as co-pastor up until his untimely death by assassination.

Today a private homegoing service will be held for Rayshard Brooks at 1 pm, before arriving at his final resting place, after being killed on July 12, 2020.

On the program for Rayshard Brooks homegoing service, that Tyler Perry has offered to pay for is The honorable Reverend Bernice A. King who will be speaking and the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, and a Democratic candidate for US Senate, will be conducting the eulogy, with musical selections being performed gospel music greats, Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann and Kurt Carr. The homegoing service for Rayshard Brooks

According to a statement by Reverend Warnock

“Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer,” “Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.”

We will be keeping the family and friends of Rayshard Brooks uplifted in our prayers.

