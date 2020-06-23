CLOSE
Rayshard Brooks Homegoing Set For Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

Prayers are in order as a man that lost his life untimely and unjustly, Rayshard Brooks, life will be celebrated.

Yesterday a four hour public viewing was held for 27 year old Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by an ex-Atlanta police officer who had shot him in the back.  The viewing was held at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, church home of the late Dr. Martin Luther King that served as co-pastor up until his untimely death by assassination.

Today a private homegoing service will be held for Rayshard Brooks at 1 pm, before arriving at his final resting place, after being killed on July 12, 2020.

On the program for Rayshard Brooks homegoing service, that Tyler Perry has offered to pay for is The honorable Reverend Bernice A. King who will be speaking and the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, and a Democratic candidate for US Senate, will be conducting the eulogy, with musical selections being performed gospel music greats, Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann and Kurt Carr.  The homegoing service for Rayshard Brooks

According to a statement by Reverend Warnock 

“Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer,” “Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.”

We will be keeping the family and friends of Rayshard Brooks uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at the video from Rayshard Brooks public viewing below.

[caption id="attachment_3964410" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] The private funeral for Rayshard Brooks was scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta at the historic church where The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. Brooks, who was killed after being shot in the back by a police officer earlier this month, will be laid to rest following the private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church. https://twitter.com/w_vernita/status/1275132541301927940?s=20 The funeral comes nearly two weeks after Brooks’ high-profile killing in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, where the 27-year-old was found sleeping in a drive-thru lane. After police say he failed a field sobriety test, Brooks fled as he was being handcuffed for a nonviolent criminal allegation on the night of June 12. As Brooks was running away, now-fired Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe not only took aim and fired at Brooks back but he also allegedly rejoiced by saying “I got him!” before waking over and kicking Brooks’ body. [caption id="attachment_3964409" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CURTIS COMPTON / Getty[/caption] “Rayshard Brooks wasn’t just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people,” Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, is expected to say during the funeral, according to a report by the Associated Press. “A system that doesn’t give ordinary people who’ve made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption.” Rolfe was hit with 11 criminal charges, including felony murder, for his role in Brooks’ shooting. The other cop, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault (and two other felonies) for allegedly stepping on Brooks’ shoulder. The funeral comes one day after Ebenezer Baptist Church hosted a public viewing where hundreds came to pay their respects. [caption id="attachment_3964412" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Joe Raedle / Getty[/caption] Brooks’ police killing came in the middle of nationwide protests against racism, police violence and the often deadly combination of the two. Individuals and organizations have been rallying around his loved ones as they mourn his loss and seek justice. That includes entrepreneur Aisha “Pinky” Cole —founder of the Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan—who teamed up with Clark Atlanta University for the creation of a scholarship fund for Brooks’ four children. [caption id="attachment_3964408" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Joe Raedle / Getty[/caption] The fund—which will provide over $600,000 to help Brooks’ three daughters and son—will cover the costs of tuition and room and board. Cole—who has continually used her business as a vessel to drive community impact—says she was compelled to help Brooks’ loved ones after witnessing the pain they endured following his murder. “When you lose someone so close to you, there is a level of momentum that is lost because a piece of you is gone,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I saw Rayshard’s wife Tomika’s pain, and my heart led me to want to help her and her children … I wanted to remind her that it takes a village and we are a part of her village.” Cole is an alumna of Clark Atlanta University. Brooks’ funeral is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available. SEE ALSO: Bodycam And Dashcam Footage Of Rayshard Brooks’ Killing Released As Atlanta Burns Wendy’s Down Cops Kicking Rayshard Brooks Is Latest Instance Of Police Disrespecting Victims After Shootings [ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3440564" overlay="true"]

