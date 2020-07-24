John Lewis Family Announce A Series Of Ceremonies To Celebrate His Life

According to WSBTV, the family of the late John Lewis have released a calendar over events to celebrate the life of the great congressman and civil rights leader. Lewis died after a long battler with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. Some events will be live-streamed and folks participating from home are encouraged to tie a blue or purple ribbon on their front doors commemorate his life. If you would like to upload photos, videos, or content remembering John Lewis, click here
Check out the events below:
Saturday, July 25 – Troy, Ala and Selma, Ala
A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”
Trojan Arena, Troy University
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT
This is is open to the public, but seats are limited due to social distancing requirements
Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose
Trojan Arena, Troy University
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT
Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT
Attendees must wear face masks
Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose
Brown Chapel A.ME. Church
8 p.m. – 11 p.m. CT
Open to the public, Attendees must wear face masks
Sunday, July 26 – Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala
The Final Crossing
Edmund Pettus Bridge
10 a.m. CT
Attendees must wear face masks
Receiving Ceremony
Alabama State Capitol
Front Entrance Hall State Capitol
2 p.m – 2:15 p.m. CT
Rep. John Lewis Lies in State
Alabama State Capitol
3 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT
Open to the public. Attendees must wear face masks
Monday, July 27 & Tuesday, July 28 – Washington, DC
Special Ceremony
Rotunda, United States Capitol
Mon., July 27, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Rep. John Lewis Lies in State
United States Capitol
Mon., July 27, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Tues., July 28, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Masks are required for public viewing
Wednesday, July 29 – Atlanta
Special Ceremony
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Rep. John Lewis Lies in State
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
8 p.m. – 8 a.m.
Open to the public. Face masks are required.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Face masks are required.
Thursday, July 30
A Celebration of Life
Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary
11 a.m.
All Attendees must wear face masks
