George Clinton, Anthony Anderson, D.L.Hughley & Ted Ginn Sr. Named Honorary Members Of Omega Psi Phi

The Omega Psi Phi fraternity announced their newest honorary members on Thursday (July 30). Among them include D.L. Hughley, Anthony Anderson, Ted Ginn Sr. and George Clinton.

For Clinton it may be the longest overdue membership in history. His “Atomic Dog” single, released in 1982 has become an Omega staple as a stroll song and call to arms in brotherhood.

Hughley and Anderson both took to social media to bask in their new membership.

“There are certain accolades that transcend money or fame…. THIS IS ONE OF THEM!!” Hughley exclaimed. The longtime comedian and political commentator was overjoyed to join Anderson, Ginn Sr. and Clinton as members of the esteemed fraternity. Thir line name? The PandemiQ4.

“Woke up this morning a new man! An Omega Man!,” Anderson wrote. And now the work begins!”

Congrats to all four!

