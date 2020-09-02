CLOSE
Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Files Lawsuit Against City Of Louisville [VIDEO]

 

Breonna Taylor

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

Breonna Taylor was in bed with her boyfriend, Kenny Walker, when Louisville, KY, police kicked in the door without identifying themselves, Walker thinking it was an intruder started shooting with a legally purchased fire arm. Breonna Taylor ended up loosing her life, as her name/story is traveling the world with the support of celebrities that chant her name for justice. The officers that killed Breonna Taylor have never been charged however her boyfriend Kenny Walker was until they dropped the charges without prejudice.

Today Kenny Walker said the charges that were brought against him were to cover up Breonna’s murder and today in a press conference he announced his lawsuit.

See video below

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor’s Killers

[caption id="attachment_4003033" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty[/caption] Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had the audacity to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday after it’s been over 150 days since Breonna Taylor‘s death and her killers have yet to be charged by his office. According to the Courier Journal, Cameron also had time to come after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his speech. The fact that Cameron even showed up to the convention when his office is facing major public scrutiny caused a backlash. “I am Black…And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin,” Cameron said during his Tuesday speech. “I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom. And as I think of those giants and their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says: If you aren’t voting for me, ‘you ain’t Black,'” Cameron said, referencing a comment Biden made during a May interview with The Breakfast Club radio show. Biden later apologized for his words after facing backlash. Cameron also referenced other times Biden has made sweeping general statements, including the time he said, “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.” Biden later insisted that he didn’t mean to “suggest the African American community is a monolith.” Cameron slammed Biden’s comments on Tuesday night. “Mr. Vice President, look at me: I am Black. We are not all the same, sir,” he said. “My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.” “Joe Biden is a backwards thinker in a world that is craving forward-looking leadership. There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements.,” Cameron continued. “Joe Biden would destroy jobs, raise our taxes and throw away the lives of countless unborn children.” Cameron joins the disconcerting list of Black Republicans showing their allegiance to Donald Trump, who’s running for reelection as president in the 2020 elections. Cameron went on to say “Republicans trust you to think for yourself” and he accused Biden of being “captive to the radical left,” which he described as a movement “committed to cancel culture” that believes “your skin color must dictate your politics.” Clearly, thinking “for yourself” is more important to Cameron than seeking justice for Black people who were unnecessarily killed in their own homes by the police. Cameron then had the nerve to mention Breonna Taylor’s name, although he didn’t go into details about the investigation. “Even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice and equality,” Cameron said on Tuesday night. “Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation’s wounds.” “Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept an all-out assault on western civilization,” he added. Cameron has risen to the spotlight as a Republican in Kentucky, becoming the state’s first Black attorney general in November 2019. He also has a work history and close relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. His office has been leading the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death and they have the power to bring criminal charges against the officers involved at the state level. Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician, was shot and killed back in March after Louisville cops entered her home on a no-knock warrant. At first, it seemed hopeful that Cameron would announce charges after he met with Taylor’s family and their lawyers over a week ago. However, days have gone by and still no charges. Protests for Breonna Taylor are just a fraction of the many demonstrations occurring nationwide over police violence and systematic racism. Demands have ranged from seeking charges for officers who’ve summarily killed Black people, to defunding the police, to abolishing systems that harm Black people altogether. Despite Cameron putting the spotlight on people who “mindlessly tear up American cities,” many protests have been peaceful. Cameron got a taste of what peaceful direct action protests feels like when demonstrators occupied his property demanding justice for Taylor. Despite the outcries, Cameron still made time to go to the RNC and folks were not happy. Check out some Twitter responses below.

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

[caption id="attachment_3153320" align="alignleft" width="830"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Even before now-fired police officer Derrick Chauvin rammed his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes killing him, pockets of this country have always felt as if it was on fire. But something about now has felt different. Perhaps it’s been a culmination of things: a coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans in the past few months, and a president—whose racist and inflammatory language, and inability to acknowledge science—has put every last American in danger. Or perhaps, it’s the time being isolated, the incessant ability to be on social media to absorb every last ounce of news and injustice or the lack of things to do, but right now, Floyd’s death has unleashed Black people’s collective rage that has been pent up for centuries. For the first time, white America, whether it’s performative allyship or a genuine reawakening, can longer ignore the blaze around them—not on our watch, not today. This is a time of reckoning. But while things seem to be changing, the one constant that hasn’t is the ability to somehow push Black women are killed by the hands of the police out of the narrative of this movement. While Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are often on the tongues of those in the streets, the question has to be asked: What about Breonna Taylor? Ain’t she a victim, too? [caption id="attachment_3153324" align="alignleft" width="794"] Source: Brandon Bell / Getty[/caption] Taylor, who would have turned 27 on June 5, was killed in March when Louisville Metro Police stormed into her house and fatally shot her. Taylor’s boyfriend claims that the police never announced themselves and the EMT worker grabbed her gun, which had a license for, and fired a warning shot that struck one of the officers in the leg. That’s when they shot and killed her. Some three months later, Officer Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove have not been fired or charged with Taylor’s death. Yet, Taylor’s story continues to get drowned out of the Black Lives Matter protests and the narrative around who is impacted by police violence. But today with the help of the organization Until Freedom, Black female celebs are doing their part to correct that. Cardi B, Kerry Washington, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and others, have used their social media accounts to share the video, “Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?” as a way to raise awareness and call for the arrest and job termination of those involved. Take a look below and never forget to #SayHerName:  

Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Files Lawsuit Against City Of Louisville [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

