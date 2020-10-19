Hot Spot: Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After Her SNL Appearance [WATCH]

Kanye West responded to Issa Rae’s jab on her appearance on Saturday Night Live. When asked who would she vote for in the upcoming election, she said F, Kayne West. Kanye then took to Twitter to clap back at the actress and producer.

Adele is also going to be making an appearance on SNL next weekend.

Listen to the Hot Spot to hear all about SNL and what’s coming.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 25 photos Launch gallery Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 1. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet Issa Rae’s career glow up has put her on red carpets left and right. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). One thing I appreciate about the star is that she finds creative ways (with the help of celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood) to wear her natural hair. When I see her in the public eye, I love the way she incorporates braided styles, textured ponytails, structured updo’s and more. She’s a natural hair maven and become one naturalista we love to watch! If you’re looking for a little natural hair inspo for your Type 4 hair, look no further than Issa Rae. We rounded up 25 of her best natural hair moments on the red carpet. Which ones are the most memorable for you? Sound off in the comment section below. [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=rickeysmileymorningshow height="260"] [twitter-follow screen_name='TheRSMS']

Hot Spot: Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After Her SNL Appearance [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com