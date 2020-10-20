Front Page News: Mics Will Be Muted At Upcoming Debate [WATCH]

We are happy to report that the next presidential debate will be a little less chaotic. The mics for the next debate will be muted while the other candidate is speaking.

In other news, early voting has started in more states so be sure to vote and know your rights. A poll voter was fired for turning voters away for wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts.

