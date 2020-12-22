Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ mother Janice turned 80 years old and looks fabulous. So if you were the King/Queen of Harlem World who credits your mama for everything you are, what would you get her for the big 8-0? How about $1 million and a new Bentley?

The Ciroc boss did what Diddy does and threw his mother a lavish birthday party at home. Mama Combs was surrounded by dear friends and family for the big surprise that was captured on video and posted by her grandson Christian “King” Combs.

Take a look at the video and photo below.

Diddy Celebrates His Mom’s 80th Birthday With A $1M Check And A Bentley [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

