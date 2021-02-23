Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Suing for 1 Million on Anniversary of His Death

We are still not over the senseless killing of Ahmaud Arbery. One year ago today Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while simply going for a jog. Ahmaud’s mother claims the men who killed her son, were actually conspiring with local law enforcement and she has filed a federal lawsuit.

For More Details Go To:

https://www.tmz.com/2021/02/23/ahmaud-arbery-mother-civil-rights-lawsuit-death-anniversary/

I hope she gets every last cent she’s asking for and I hope those men rot under the jail! #PeriodT

